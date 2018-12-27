HomeStreet (HMST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on HomeStreet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $562.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HomeStreet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HomeStreet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in HomeStreet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.