Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.30. 1,172,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,738,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a positive return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $8,795,794.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,009,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 238,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

