Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,690,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $749,457,000 after purchasing an additional 241,285 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY now owns 224,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,883,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares during the period. Rudman Errol M acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 176,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 91,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total value of $813,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $509,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,580 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,338 in the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

