Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Purchases $300,984.40 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $300,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $942.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 83,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

