IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Short Interest Down 24.7% in December

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 103,322 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 137,227 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 115,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 292,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IEC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IEC Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IEC Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

