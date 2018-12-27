IGO (IGOI) & Fortinet (FTNT) Critical Contrast

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IGO and Fortinet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortinet 1 14 11 0 2.38

Fortinet has a consensus target price of $78.23, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Fortinet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortinet is more favorable than IGO.

Volatility and Risk

IGO has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortinet has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and Fortinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO N/A N/A N/A Fortinet 7.05% 20.52% 6.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IGO and Fortinet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $60,000.00 100.93 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Fortinet $1.49 billion 7.82 $31.39 million $0.52 131.94

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than IGO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Fortinet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortinet beats IGO on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IGO

iGo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for mobile electronic devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include chargers and surge protectors for laptops, as well as for other mobile electronic devices; batteries; and audio products comprising ear-buds, headphones, and portable speakers. The company also offers protection products, such as skins, cases, and screen protectors; and other mobile electronic accessory products, including portable computer stands and other miscellaneous mobile electronic accessories. It markets and sells its products to retailers, resellers, distributors, and wireless carriers, as well as directly to end users through its iGo.com and Aerial7 Websites. The company was formerly known as Mobility Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to iGo, Inc. in May 2008. iGo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices, such as computers and laptops, as well as an expanding field of Internet of Things devices; and Fortinet Management and Analysis products consisting of FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer hardware and software products. In addition, it provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. The company sells its security solutions to channel partners; and directly to end-customers, including small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and government organizations in a range of industries consisting of telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. Fortinet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

