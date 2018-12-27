Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $123.59 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $14,502,393.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,798.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,806,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $148.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $134.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

