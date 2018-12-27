Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 95.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Illumina by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $293.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $207.51 and a one year high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

In other Illumina news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.61, for a total transaction of $776,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $197,540.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,426 shares of company stock worth $18,886,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

