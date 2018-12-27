Immersion (IMMR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMMR. BidaskClub cut Immersion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.06.

Immersion stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Immersion has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 62.41% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Sugishita sold 50,273 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $482,118.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,684.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Lacey acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Immersion by 9,500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Immersion by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

