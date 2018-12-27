Impact Market Cap Achieves $50,106.00 (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Impact coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Impact has a market cap of $50,106.00 and $0.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impact has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impact alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00002092 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Impact

Impact is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,541,063 coins. Impact’s official website is www.impact-coin.org. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.