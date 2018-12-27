Imperial Oil (IMO) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a sector underperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,134,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,468 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,595,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 769,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

