Incyte (INCY) vs. Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte -6.07% 2.23% 1.59% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -84.45% -77.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Incyte and Tenax Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $1.54 billion 8.59 -$313.14 million $0.64 96.91 Tenax Therapeutics $40,000.00 39.69 -$8.83 million N/A N/A

Tenax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Incyte.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Incyte and Tenax Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 0 9 13 0 2.59 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Incyte currently has a consensus price target of $95.07, indicating a potential upside of 53.28%. Given Incyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than Tenax Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Incyte has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Incyte beats Tenax Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug that is in pivotal Phase II clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia, as well as Phase III clinical trials for steroid-refractory acute and chronic GVHDs. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as Phase III clinical trial for naïve acute GVHD; epacadostat that is in Phase III clinical trails for the treatment of melanoma, renal, bladder, head and neck, non-small cell lung cancers; MGA012 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; INCB50465, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma; and INCB54828 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome. The company markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer; and MacroGenics, Inc. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

