Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,098 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 51.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 177,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Larry R. Daniel, Jr. sold 1,573 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $34,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. acquired 3,892 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $89,438.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,877.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

