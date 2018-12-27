IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.35 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $63.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.2141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

