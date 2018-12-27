Infineon Technologies (IFXA) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.33 ($28.29).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($23.74).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.