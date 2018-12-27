Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INGXF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

INGXF stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.74. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

