Inogen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 549 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 604% compared to the average volume of 78 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,666.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $246,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,159,985. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 90,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 118.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 135,811 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $123.07 on Thursday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $287.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

