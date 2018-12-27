Insider Buying: Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Major Shareholder Buys 211,241 Shares of Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 211,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $1,303,356.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 18th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 5,100 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,117.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 3,757 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.30.

On Monday, November 19th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 8,049 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $66,484.74.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 2,793 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,796.36.

On Friday, November 9th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 7,492 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,480.08.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 7,105 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $64,158.15.

On Monday, October 29th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 12,335 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $119,649.50.

On Monday, October 22nd, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 99 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $980.10.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 13,734 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $140,498.82.

On Thursday, October 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 8,928 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $91,869.12.

Shares of NYSE:SIC opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,410,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth $27,511,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

About Select Interior Concepts

