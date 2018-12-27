Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £250.38 ($327.17).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 114.60 ($1.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 131 ($1.71).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150.25 ($1.96).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Insider Acquires 214 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/insider-buying-spirent-communications-plc-spt-insider-acquires-214-shares-of-stock.html.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.