Insider Selling: Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (MYD) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $37,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,489. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $14.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 1,268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,564 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile

