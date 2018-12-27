Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Receives $43.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

IDTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 148,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,316. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Integrated Device Technology has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

