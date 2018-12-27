Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRentREIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objective is to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i)Unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)enhance the value of the assets and maximize long-term Unit value through the active management of such assets; and (iii)expand the asset base and increase Distributable Income through accretive acquisitions.

