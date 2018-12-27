InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will report sales of $169.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.72 million to $172.28 million. InterXion posted sales of $152.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year sales of $650.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.60 million to $668.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $745.01 million, with estimates ranging from $732.37 million to $753.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on InterXion in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on InterXion in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,645,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in InterXion during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,840,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in InterXion during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,546,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InterXion by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,522,000 after acquiring an additional 434,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in InterXion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,330,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,519,000 after acquiring an additional 399,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

INXN traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 386,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,133. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.88. InterXion has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

