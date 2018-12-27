Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Covia (CVIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Covia (NASDAQ: CVIA) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2018 – Covia was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating.

12/19/2018 – Covia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covia Holdings Corporation provides metal mining services. The Company produces low-iron nepheline syenite for glass, ceramics, paints, and plastics as well as offers quartz proppants for oil and natural gas simulation and recovery. It serves agriculture, construction, environment and sports sectors primarily in the United States. Covia Holdings Corporation is based in New Canaan, United States. “

11/20/2018 – Covia had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Covia had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.50 to $6.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVIA opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Covia Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Covia news, Director William E. Conway purchased 20,000 shares of Covia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,270,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,263,000.

