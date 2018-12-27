Investors Buy Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $9.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $7.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $2.01 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $50.04

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1534 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,705,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,874,000 after buying an additional 1,729,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,808,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,531,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,097,000.

