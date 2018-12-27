Investors Buy iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $349.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $337.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.24 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN traded down ($2.45) for the day and closed at $46.90
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 95.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 251,346 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 42.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $6,146,000.
