Investors purchased shares of iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $349.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $337.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.24 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN traded down ($2.45) for the day and closed at $46.90

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 95.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 251,346 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 42.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $6,146,000.

WARNING: “Investors Buy iPATH S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) on Weakness” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/investors-buy-ipath-sp-500-vix-short-term-futures-etn-vxx-on-weakness.html.

