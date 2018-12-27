Investors Buy Shares of Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (GUDB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $5.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $4.56 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $48.05

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is a boost from Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

