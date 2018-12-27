Investors Buy Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $28.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $7.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.54 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $25.06
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFR. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the third quarter valued at $328,000.
