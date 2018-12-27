Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Adient (ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of 986% compared to the average daily volume of 194 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE:ADNT opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.61. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $84.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,292,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Adient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-adient-adnt.html.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.