Investors Sell Shares of United Continental (UAL) on Strength (UAL)

Traders sold shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $54.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $131.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.25 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, United Continental had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. United Continental traded up $4.68 for the day and closed at $83.80

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on United Continental from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.92 per share, with a total value of $2,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,534.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in United Continental by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,044,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,292 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in United Continental by 250.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 94,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 67,787 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,044,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,164,000 after acquiring an additional 148,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in United Continental by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 423,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

