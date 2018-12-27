Investors Sell Texas Instruments (TXN) on Strength (TXN)

Investors sold shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $125.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $262.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $136.37 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Texas Instruments had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded up $5.18 for the day and closed at $92.98

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $2,412,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $260,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 95,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,162 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

