IPG Photonics (IPGP) Trading 8.1% Higher

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.40 and last traded at $114.23. 524,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 617,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15,080.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

