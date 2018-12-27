IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (HFXE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2769 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of HFXE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,027. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

