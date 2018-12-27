IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (QGTA) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

