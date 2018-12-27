Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $991.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 775.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. 2,226,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,048. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.55%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

