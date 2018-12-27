iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Stake Decreased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 273.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 191.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $88.20 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $102.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7547 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

