ITT Inc (ITT) Holdings Reduced by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ITT worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 14.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ITT by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ITT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT opened at $47.60 on Thursday. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

