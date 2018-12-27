Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 37,848 Shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (BLHY)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) by 199.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.99% of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,035 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLHY opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

