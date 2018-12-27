Jane Street Group LLC Sells 55,228 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.92% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $24.17 on Thursday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

