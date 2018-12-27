John Bean Technologies (JBT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $69.76 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 14,909.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 814,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 809,569 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,186,000 after acquiring an additional 333,968 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 243,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,191 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.