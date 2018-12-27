John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $13.55 on Thursday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/john-hancock-patriot-premium-div-fund-ii-pdt-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-28th.html.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.