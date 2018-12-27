JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.57 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (CWT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of California Water Service Group worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $396,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE:CWT opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.50. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.64 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

