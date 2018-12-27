JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,331,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,395,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $316.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-shares-bought-by-hudson-capital-management-llc.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.