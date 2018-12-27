Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “Our 12-month price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $495M, which includes a discounted cash flow-based asset value of $570M for INVELTYS (100% probability of success) and KPI-121 0.25% (65% probability of success), with a 15% discount rate and 0.5% terminal growth rate, excluding $75M debt.””

KALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $51.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

KALA stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Grunberg purchased 606,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp purchased 2,424,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,996.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

