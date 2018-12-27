KekCoin (KEK) Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KekCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. KekCoin has a total market cap of $211,744.00 and $71.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00057481 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00035694 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00015079 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.02180522 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00049666 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

