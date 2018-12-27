Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Miller Tabak raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $74.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

First Solar stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/kentucky-retirement-systems-acquires-new-position-in-first-solar-inc-fslr.html.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.