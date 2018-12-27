Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6,095.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

