Key Energy Services (KEG) Shares Down 16.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG)’s share price was down 16.7% during trading on Thursday after Simmons lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $3.25. Simmons currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Key Energy Services traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 622,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 530% from the average daily volume of 98,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
KEG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Key Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Key Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,627,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 674,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 548,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.86.
Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Key Energy Services Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG)
Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.
