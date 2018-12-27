KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) Given $53.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given KLX Energy Services an industry rank of 195 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLXE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 21,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $469,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 83,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $2,606,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 142,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,655.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. 1,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,896. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.