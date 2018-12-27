Knoll Inc (KNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) will report $352.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knoll’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.30 million to $355.70 million. Knoll posted sales of $316.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Knoll will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knoll.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.67 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 6.44%. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 456,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. Knoll has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Director John F. Maypole bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,622 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Knoll during the second quarter worth $143,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll during the third quarter worth $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Knoll during the third quarter worth $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Knoll during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Knoll during the third quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knoll (KNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.